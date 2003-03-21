CNN expelled from Baghdad
Cable News Network's four-person team in Baghdad has been expelled by the Iraqi government
and is preparing to leave the country, CNN said Friday.
The crew -- comprised of correspondents Nic Robertson and Rym Brahimi, CNN
producer Ingrid Formanek and cameraman Brian Puchaty -- was preparing to leave
Baghdad and will travel to the Jordanian border, a CNN spokesperson said.
CNN does not expect the crew to file reports until it has safely crossed
into Jordan.
CNN's team was the last remaining TV crew for an American network left in
Baghdad.
Robertson and Foramen were part of the CNN staff in Baghdad when the city
came under air strikes in 1991.
