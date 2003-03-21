CNN expelled from Baghdad

Cable News Network's four-person team in Baghdad has been expelled by the Iraqi government

and is preparing to leave the country, CNN said Friday.

The crew -- comprised of correspondents Nic Robertson and Rym Brahimi, CNN

producer Ingrid Formanek and cameraman Brian Puchaty -- was preparing to leave

Baghdad and will travel to the Jordanian border, a CNN spokesperson said.

CNN does not expect the crew to file reports until it has safely crossed

into Jordan.

CNN's team was the last remaining TV crew for an American network left in

Baghdad.

Robertson and Foramen were part of the CNN staff in Baghdad when the city

came under air strikes in 1991.