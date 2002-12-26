CNN drops two correspondents
Two Cable News Network correspondents are leaving the news network, apparently after CNN
elected not to renew their contracts. Mark Potter, based in Miami, and Allan
Dodds Frank, a New York-based reporter, are leaving CNN.
A network spokesperson said, "CNN does not comment on employment issues."
Frank, who joined CNN from ABC News in 1994, was an investigative
correspondent for CNN Business News and appeared regularly on Lou Dobbs
Moneyline.
Potter joined CNN in 1998 after a 15-year tour at ABC News.
