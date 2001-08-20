CNN dropping Curve

CNN is dumping Ahead of the Curve, its early-morning business news show, in favor of a more consumer-oriented program.

CNN Money Morning, which begins Sept. 10th, will air on both CNN and CNNfn and focus on business news with a dash of top news stories. Veteran newsman Jack Cafferty is anchoring the new show, which will feature mostly CNNfn reporters.

Ahead of the Curve host Deborah Marchini is out, although a CNN spokeswoman says she'll remain with the network.

CNNfn is expected to relaunch as CNN Money in late September or early October. Sources say the new show's name shouldn't indicate an earlier relaunch.

- Allison Romano