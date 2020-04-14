CNN Doesn't Cover COVID-19 Conference Wall-to-Wall

CNN did not cover much of President Donald Trump's COVID-19 press conference Tuesday (April 14).

After President Trump announced the U.S. was suspending aid to the World Health Organization for its support of China, CNN cut away to Wolf Blitzer, John King and Sanjay Gupta talking about the implications of that move.

Fox continued to cover the President and various speakers at the press conference as he he announced a Dynamic Ventilator Reserve Program, as did MSNBC.

CNN jumped back to the press conference in the middle of Trump talking about the economy "roaring" once again and talking about the stock market getting back to its previous level and even beyond that.

Trump said he would be authorizing a "very powerful" reopening plan for their state, making the point that it was he who was letting them make their own decisions about reopening plans, which has been a sore point with the President, who asserted the federal government has the ultimate authority over reopening the economy.

A number of folks have asked media outlets not to cover the daily briefings, suggesting they have replaced the President's political rallies as a form of self-agrandizing propaganda.