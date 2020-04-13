Trump Lashes Out at Media, Fauci

President Trump lashed out at the mainstream media and even Dr. Anthony Fauci on Twitter over the weekend (he re-tweeted a call for Fauci's firing) after the New York Times reported the President had been warned about the potential pandemic but was slow to act.

The President has repeatedly said he knew about the virus early on, that his Administration's response has been great, and that testing and medical equipment/supplies are readily available, despite numerous reports to the contrary.

In a series of tweets and re-tweets, the President took aim at the Times...

[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1249519742093864961[/embed]

The mainstream media in general...

[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1249437936539631616[/embed][embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1249450614343507969[/embed]

A CBS story about an overwhelmed nurse...

[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1249462754257371137[/embed]

Fox News's Chris Wallace...

[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1249424452477235200[/embed]

And even the head of infectious diseases for the CDC, Dr. Fauci, while at the same time praising his, arguably, current favorite media outlet, OANN (It's top headline at press time was "Governors Praise Trump Admin. For Coronavirus Outbreak Efforts")...

[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1249470237726081030[/embed]

