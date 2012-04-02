CNN Digital Names Greg Asman VP of Research

Greg Asman has joined CNN as its new VP of research and analytics for CNN Digital, where he will provide research strategy, analysis services and methodological oversight for CNN's Digital Network, which includes CNN.com,CNNI.com, HLNtv.com and CNN's mobile and video products.

He will also work close with CNN's digital leadership on providing insights into industry trends that may impact the business.

The appointment was announced by CNN's senior VP of research Robin Garfield.

In his new role, Asman, who is a 20 year veteran of the online advertising and consulting industries, arrives at CNN from Moxie, which is part of Zenith Optimedia and a Publicis Groupe agency. Here he was VP of analytics responsible for the entire analytics offering of the agency.

Prior to that Asman had worked at such companies as Aspen, Deloitte and Scient/iXL.

He is a graduate of the University of Georgia's Terry College of Business and has an MBA from Emory University's Goizueta Business School.