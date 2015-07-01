CNN Digital Launches High-End Vertical

CNN Digital has launched a new vertical, CNN Style.

In a memo Wednesday to staffers, CNN Digital general manager Andrew Morse and chief commercial officer Rani Raad, described it as a way to expand coverage of fashion, design, art, architecture, auto and "luxury."

It is also clearly an effort to tap into the advertising for all those things.

"Like CNNMoney and CNN Politics, CNN Style will enable us to reach a unique audience and new advertisers with best-in-class content," the pair said. "It is aimed at an influential, affluent global user who places great value on a sleek and highly visual presentation. And CNN Style delivers on all fronts."

Architect Daniel Libeskind will be guest editor for the high-end digital destination. George Webster will be editor of CNN Style.