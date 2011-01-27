CNN Creates New CNN.com Posts

CNN has created new posts at CNN.com.



Amy Cox, who developed CNN's Afghanistan Crossroads blog numerous other international web efforts for the site, has been named world editor.



Amar Bakshi, who has worked as an online correspondent, for U.S. ambassador to the UN, and is finishing up a master's degree at Johns Hopkins, has joined CNN as world producer. He will work with Fareed Zakaria and co-owned Time.com to expand foreign affairs coverage on the site.



Dan Gilgoff, who has been writer and editor for CNN Belief Blog, has been named religion editor.



CNN has also named a weekend editor for its Web site, Krisi Keck, who has been a political reporter for CNN.com.

