CNN And YouTube Team Up For presidential Debates

CNN and YouTube have announced a new digital twist in the presidential debates. For the Democratic Party debate July 23rd, and the Republican Party debate September 17th, YouTube users will be able to submit video questions for the candidates to the video site, with the best being used in the debate.

“YouTube enables voters and candidates to communicate in a way that simply was not possible during the last election,” said Chad Hurley, CEO and co-founder of YouTube. “For the first time in the history of presidential debates, voters from around the country will be able to ask the future president of the United States a question in video form and hear the answer.”

YouTube will also feature additional debate coverage on its “You Choose ’08” platform and Citizentube political channel. Video clips featuring the user generated questions from the debates will be featured prominently throughout the site after its conclusion. In addition, select YouTube users will be selected to join the live audience for the debate as well.

CNN will also simulcast the debates on all of its platforms, including CNN.com, CNN Radio Network and CNN en Espanol. CNN’s Anderson Cooper will host both debates.