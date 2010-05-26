CNN, Access Channel Take RTDNA/UNITY TV Awards

National and local cable channels took home the awards in the television category of the Radio-Television Digital News Association's (RTDNA) 11th annual UNITY Awards.

CNN, picked up its second UNITY award in the past three years for Latino in America, while public access channel CTV News Prince George's (Md.) Community Television, won for Black, White and Shades of Gray.

The awards, which are presented in association with UNITY: Journalists of Color, are for "ongoing commitment to covering the cultural diversity in communities they serve."

Past winners include MSNBC, KMOV-TV St. Louis, WTLV-TV Jacksonville, Fla., and WHA-TV Madison, Wis.

The awards are open to stations, networks, syndication/program services and online news operations. They are judged by representatives of UNITY: Journalists of Color, RTDNA, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, National Association of Black Journalists, Asian American Journalists Association, and the Native American Journalists Association.