CNBC's Deutsch Predicts the End of Imus

CNBC personality and advertising industry veteran Donny Deutsch on Wednesday predicted the uproar over Don Imus’ comments about the Rutgers University women’s basketball team will lead to the radio host’s downfall.

"I think Imus is done," Deutsch said Wednesday on CNBC’s Power Lunch, predicting that advertisers will continue to pull out of Imus’ show after defections of companies such as Procter & Gamble and Staples.

"How does a CEO of a company decide to stay?" Deutsch said. "What is the upside?"

Deutsch hosts a nightly show, The Big Idea, on CNBC and Imus’ radio program is aired as a television show mornings on MSNBC.