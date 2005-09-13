CNBC Taps Two for Int'l News

CNBC named Jeremy Pink its VP for international news and programming Tuesday. The appointment is effective Sept. 26, the network said in a release.

In addition, Barbara Stelzner will replace Pink as head of news for CNBC Europe.

Mark Hoffman, CNBC president, said Pink’s role “will be working across each international network--CNBC, CNBC Europe, CNBC Asia Pacific and CNBC World--to identify global programming and content opportunities.”

CNBC announced last month it will assume control of all CNBC international channels at the end of the year. At the moment, CNBC and Dow Jones are equal partners in CNBC Europe and CNBC Asia Pacific, while Dow Jones retains a 25% stake in CNBC World.

Jeremy Pink had been with CNBC Europe since 2000, where he was VP of news and programming, directing the network's daily content and coverage with oversight of the network's long-range programming.

Barbara Stelzner joins CNBC Europe from Sky News in Ireland and has also held the position of a senior television project advisor specializing in Pan-European television. She has also worked at CNBC Europe previously, as an executive producer in both staff and freelance capacities.

