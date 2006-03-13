CNBC Taps Harwood as Correspondent

John Harwood joins CNBC Monday as Chief Washington Correspondent. Harwood will continue as a senior contributing writer for The Wall Street Journal, writing the weekly Washington Wire political column and overseeing the Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll.

Harwood, a frequent guest on political talk shows, joined the Journal in 1991 as White House correspondent and later reported on Congress. In 1997, he was promoted to national political editor.

CNBC averaged 202,000 total viewers during February, up 51% from last year.