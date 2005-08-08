CNBC Taps Four EPs

CNBC has named four executive producers for business news, the network said Monday.

Matt Quayle, a 13-year CNBC veteran who currently serves as senior producer on Squawk Box, will manage that show as well as Wake Up Call.

Ramona Schindelheim, who produced Power Lunch from 1997 to 2000 before joining ABC News to oversee business news coverage and contribute elsewhere, will return to CNBC network to manage Morning Call, Power Lunch, and Street Signs.

Her most recent post was senior producer for NBC Universal’s canceled Jane Pauley Show syndicated talker.

Ed Kosowski will head Closing Bell and Kudlow & Co. For the past four years, Kosowski has been a news director at WHDH, the NBC affiliate in Boston.

Alex Crippen will direct the network's breaking news desk. Crippen has worked at CNBC for 15 years and is senior manager of both CNBC World and Closing Bell with Maria Bartiromo.

