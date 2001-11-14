CNBC sets Geraldo sub

CNBC is replacing departing star Geraldo Rivera with a new show hosted by a rotating cast of CNBC and NBC News personalities.

America Now debuts Nov. 19 in the 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. slot and will cover

top general news and business stories.

CNBC's Maria Bartiromo and David Faber will host the first two weeks.

Rivera recently defected to Fox News to be a war correspondent.

He'll host his last episode of CNBC's Rivera Live Friday, Nov. 16 and

is expected to join Fox News' ranks in Central Asia during the week of Nov.

19.