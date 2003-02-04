CNBC remains all business
While the cable news networks went wall-to-wall with coverage of the space
shuttle Columbia disaster Saturday, cable business-news network CNBC
elected to stick with regularly scheduled paid programming.
CNBC aired infomercials all day and into the early evening.
A spokesperson explained that since CNBC is a business-news channel, it left
the coverage to NBC and MSNBC, adding, "It wasn't really our
story."
