Trending

CNBC remains all business

By

While the cable news networks went wall-to-wall with coverage of the space
shuttle Columbia disaster Saturday, cable business-news network CNBC
elected to stick with regularly scheduled paid programming.

CNBC aired infomercials all day and into the early evening.

A spokesperson explained that since CNBC is a business-news channel, it left
the coverage to NBC and MSNBC, adding, "It wasn't really our
story."