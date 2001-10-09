CNBC recasts itself in attacks' wake

CNBC is tinkering its format and adding more general news in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The business news net is featuring more updates from NBC and MSNBC correspondents and adding a news ticker much like Fox News Channel, CNN and MSNBC have put in place. CNBC also is expanding its Washington reporting with a four-night special hosted by Ron Insana.

Capital Report with Ron Insana, which debuted Oct. 8 and runs nightly through Oct. 11, surveys politicians and administration officials on the impact Washington's actions are having on the economy. - Allison Romano