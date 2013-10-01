CNBC Licenses Off-Network Rights to ‘Shark Tank’

CNBC has licensed the off-network cable rights to Disney-ABC Television Group's Shark Tank, announced CNBC President & CEO Mark Hoffman on Tuesday.

The cable net will begin airing Shark Tank in January 2014 with an expanded schedule in the fall. As part of the agreement, CNBC’s TV Everywhere will make a selection of Shark Tank episodes available on demand.

"Shark Tank's motivational stories are wrapped in the fundamentals of business and entrepreneurship," said Hoffman. "The 'Sharks' are self-made mega successes and the contestants seek their money and counsel as they plot their own paths to the American dream. That practical knowledge and aspirational theme is pitch perfect for CNBC at night."

The series premiered its fifth season on ABC Sept. 20.