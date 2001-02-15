CNBC lays off 15% of staff

Keeping in line with cuts throughout NBC, CNBC laid off about 15% of its staff.

The big slice came out of CNBC.com, which fired 26% of its 100 employees. That follows a plan to consolidation of CNBC.com into the core cable network. CNBC.com had been treated as a distinct business unit but will now be recrafted to more directly support the main financial news network.

The CNBC network trimmed its staff by 4% from about 520 workers to 500. Further, a number of freelancers and part-time workers are being let go. - John Higgins