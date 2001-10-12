CNBC gets royal phone call

Billionaire Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal called into CNBC Friday not to

discuss his fortunes, but to defend himself.

A flap resulted in New York Thursday after New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani

returned a $10 million donation to the Saudi royal following a statement by

Prince Alwaleed indicating that American policy in the Middle East was partly to

blame for the World Trade Center attacks. Giuliani had taken the prince on a

tour of the site of the WTC earlier Thursday morning.

Prince Alwaleed, who is a major investor in the American stock market, said

his comments were misunderstood and there is no connection.

'The crime that took place in New York will have no justification whatsoever,

and I was the first one to condemn that, completely,' Prince Alwaleed said via

telephone from Saudi Arabia.

But he added that people in the Arab world feel that America is letting them

down by siding with the Israelis over the Palestinians.