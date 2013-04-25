CNBC to Get New International Head

CNBC has appointed a new head of its international

operations, naming KC Sullivan as president and managing director of CNBC

International.





Sullivan, who will report to CNBC's global president and CEO

Mark Hoffman, will assume the new post on May 8, 2013, and be based in London.





Sullivan joined CNBC in August 2009 as senior VP and CFO and

has been the CFO of the NBC News Group since October 2012.





He replaces Satpal Brainch, who is moving to

become executive VP and managing director of Universal Networks International.