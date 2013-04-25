CNBC to Get New International Head
CNBC has appointed a new head of its international
operations, naming KC Sullivan as president and managing director of CNBC
International.
Sullivan, who will report to CNBC's global president and CEO
Mark Hoffman, will assume the new post on May 8, 2013, and be based in London.
Sullivan joined CNBC in August 2009 as senior VP and CFO and
has been the CFO of the NBC News Group since October 2012.
He replaces Satpal Brainch, who is moving to
become executive VP and managing director of Universal Networks International.
