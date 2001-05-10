CNBC expanding Business Center

CNBC will revamp its centerpiece Business Center show next week, increasing it to a two-hour format and moving its starting time to 6 p.m., The New York Times reports.

The move coincides with the return of Lou Dobbs as CNN's Moneyline anchor next Monday. The time slot is one half-hour earlier than CNN's Moneyline starting time, as CNBC aims at grabbing its audience before CNN's show. Business Center has taken the greater audience share in head-to-head competition with Moneyline from 6:30 to 7:30 during the first quarter of 2001, averaging 327,000 viewers to an average 254,000 for the CNN show, the Times reports.