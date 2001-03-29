CNBC brings Cramer back

Financial analyst Jim Cramer is making a TV comeback on CNBC, which has rehired him as a high-stakes markets commentator, The Washington Post reports.

The move represents a remarkable turnaround in relations between Cramer and CNBC executives who ran him off the air after a part-time stint on the cable network in 1999. Last year, Cramer and the Fox News Channel sued each other after he walked off his show on that network over editorial differences.

Cramer, the majority stockholder in TheStreet.com Web site, told the Post was so upset at being bounced from the CNBC morning show Squawk Box that he would shout at the TV set and pretend he was on. "I wore it on my sleeve," he said. He declined to say how much CNBC was paying him.