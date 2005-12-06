CMT To Offer VOD

Country-music fans will be able to get their programming on-demand beginning Dec. 9, when CMT becomes available in VOD on Comcast and Charter cable systems. Featured on CMT’s VOD roster will be original series such as Popularity Contest and Cowboy U, as well as music specials and country-star profiles.

Said Jessica Heacock, senior VP, affiliate marketing, MTV Networks (which owns and operates CMT) in a statement: “By partnering with our distributors and providing additional CMT content to our consumers through VOD, millions of fans will have even more ways to stay connected to their favorite country music and artists.”

CMT will use its new on-demand platform to help promote Miss America, which will air live on CMT for the first time Jan. 21. CMT will feature one-minute profiles of each Miss America contestant exclusively on Comcast On Demand and online at Comcast.net beginning Dec. 27.