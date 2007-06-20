CMT Names Melanie Moreau VP of Development
CMT, the Viacom-owned country music channel, has named Melanie Moreau VP, development.
Moreau, who has headed up CMS series Trick My Truck, the Coyote Ugly Search, and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Grade, and has ty Murray's Celebrity Bull Riding Challenge in the pipeline.
She will head up the creation and development of new entertainment programming for the network, reporting to development head Bob Kusbit.
Moreau will continue to be based in Los Angeles.
