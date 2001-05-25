CMT brings back live daily country

Country Music Television launches a live daily country music show with the debut of CMT Most Wanted Live on Monday, AP reports.

The hour-long show will be broadcast from Nashville's new Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, with Lance Smith as host, at 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday. Most Wanted will be the first live daily country music show since CMT's sister station TNN canceled its Prime Time Country With Gary Chapman in 1999.

CMT currently reaches nearly 48 million U.S. cable households.