CMR Corrects 4Q Ad-Revenue Tallies

TNS Media Intelligence/CMR found an extra $2 billion in broadcast-network ad revenue spending for the fourth quarter when it factored in the December spending, inadvertently omitted from tallies released Wednesday.

As a result, the fourth-quarter network revenue was actually up 4.3% to $6.6 billion, not the 26% decrease initially reported.

That brings the full year network total to $22.8 billion up 3.2%, which in turn brings total TV spending $42.4 billion, up 0.5% and not down 4% as was reported without the December network spending.