CMR adding MediaWatch markets

Competitive Media Reporting's MediaWatch ad tracking service is expanding its coverage base to the top 100 US television markets from the top 75 markets, the company said Tuesday.

The company also said it was it was exploring ways to start tracking local cable advertising as well. The market expansion will be phased in over the next several months, CMR said. Adding 25 more markets - Honolulu, Tucson, Madison, Wis., and El Paso, among them -will increase MediaWatch's TV household coverage base from 78.1% to 85.9%.

The company expects local marketers and broadcasters to be particularly interested in the addition of the new markets because up to 80% of the ad dollars spent in those markets come from local sources, CMR said.

- Steve McClellan