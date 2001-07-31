CME issues V-chip guide
The Center for Media Education has designed a guide for schools, community
groups and religious groups to teach parents how to use V-chip channel-blocking
technology.
The guide's release comes one week after the Kaiser Family Foundation found
that 40 percent of parents own TVs with V-chips but only 17 percent of them use
the technology to shield their kids from shows containing violent or sexual
content.
'Public education is crucial to the success of these important TV tools,' CME
president Kathryn Montgomery said.
The guide is available at CME's Web site or
purchased from the organization for $14.95.
