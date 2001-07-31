CME issues V-chip guide

The Center for Media Education has designed a guide for schools, community

groups and religious groups to teach parents how to use V-chip channel-blocking

technology.

The guide's release comes one week after the Kaiser Family Foundation found

that 40 percent of parents own TVs with V-chips but only 17 percent of them use

the technology to shield their kids from shows containing violent or sexual

content.

'Public education is crucial to the success of these important TV tools,' CME

president Kathryn Montgomery said.

The guide is available at CME's Web site or

purchased from the organization for $14.95.