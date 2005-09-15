CMCG Buying Puerto Rico TVs

CMCG (Corporate Media Consultants Group) has struck a deal, pending FCC approval, to buy four Puerto Rican TV stations—two full-powers and two low-powers—from Signal Broadcasting.

The stations are WMEI Arecibo, WOST Mayaguez, WQQZ Ponce, and WWKQ Quebradillas.

CMCG already owns Fox affilate WPFO Portland, Me. Its board members include Gene Loving, CEO of Max Media, and John Trinder, COO of Max Media, which owns 11 TV stations and 37 radio stations.

CMCG is a joint venture between Max Media and Power Television.