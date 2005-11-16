CMA Awards Buck Earl, House

CBS drew the most cowboys and cowgirls during Tuesday's prime time.

The network's three-hour broadcast of the Country Music Association Awards from New York’s Madison Square Garden averaged a 5.4 rating/13 share in advertisers’ coveted adults 18-49 demographic, according to Nielsen fast national data. (Fast nationals are subject to revision when final ratings are tabulated.)

NBC finished second on the night with an average 4.8/12. Fox (4.0/10) was next, followed by ABC (3.2), The WB (2.2/5) and UPN (1.9/5, a two-hour telecast of another gala, the Vibe Awards).

The CMA awards telecast won the first two hours of prime time. During the 8 p.m. hour, the CMAs topped NBC’s The Biggest Loser (4.2/11) and Fox’s Bones (3.1/8). ABC aired According to Jim (2.8/8) from 8-8:30 p.m. and Hot Properties (2.5/6) from 8:30-9 p.m.. The WB’s Gilmore Girls grabbed a 2.6/7 from 8-9 p.m.

In Tuesday’s high-profile 9 p.m. slot, the CMA awards bested NBC’s sitcom combo—My Name is Earl (5.1/12) and The Office (4.0/9)—and Fox’s offbeat medical drama, House (4.9/11). ABC’s Commander in Chief (3.4/8), once a leader in the slot, was down compared to last week (3.8/9). The WB’s Supernatural posted a 1.8/4.

NBC’s Law & Order (5.7) finally topped CBS’s country fest from 10-11 p.m. ABC’s Boston Legal notched a 3.4/9.