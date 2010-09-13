Clyburn Tapped As Parker Lecturer
FCC
commissioner Mignon Clyburn will be the lecturer at the United Church of
Christ's 28th annual Everett C. Parter Lecture in Ethics and
Telecommunications Sept. 29 in Washington.
Also being
honored are Carol Pierson, former president/CEO of the National
Federation of Community Broadcasters, who will receive the Everett C.
Parker Award, and Marcellus Alexander, EVP of television
for the National Association of Broadcasters and president of the NAB
Education Foundation, will recenve the Donald M McGannon Award.
Past Parker
lecturers include FCC Commissioners Henry Rivera, Michael Copps (also
former acting chair), and Ervin Duggan and FCC Chairman Reed Hundt, as
well as Paula Madison of NBC and TV One's Jonathan
Rodgers.
The Lecture
is named after the founder of the United church of Christ's Office
of Communication (OC), whose mission was to reform TV stations in the
South, particularly their coverage of Civil Rights,
by challenging their licenses.
Donald McGannon is the late president of Westinghouse Broadcasting (http://www.fordham.edu/academics/office_of_research/research_centers__in/donald_mcgannon_comm/about_donald_mcganno_74145.asp)who
Parker honored by establishing the Fordham University Donald McGannon
Communication Research Center after McGannon's death in 1984.
