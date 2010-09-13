Clyburn Tapped As Parker Lecturer

FCC

commissioner Mignon Clyburn will be the lecturer at the United Church of

Christ's 28th annual Everett C. Parter Lecture in Ethics and

Telecommunications Sept. 29 in Washington.

Also being

honored are Carol Pierson, former president/CEO of the National

Federation of Community Broadcasters, who will receive the Everett C.

Parker Award, and Marcellus Alexander, EVP of television

for the National Association of Broadcasters and president of the NAB

Education Foundation, will recenve the Donald M McGannon Award.

Past Parker

lecturers include FCC Commissioners Henry Rivera, Michael Copps (also

former acting chair), and Ervin Duggan and FCC Chairman Reed Hundt, as

well as Paula Madison of NBC and TV One's Jonathan

Rodgers.

The Lecture

is named after the founder of the United church of Christ's Office

of Communication (OC), whose mission was to reform TV stations in the

South, particularly their coverage of Civil Rights,

by challenging their licenses.

Donald McGannon is the late president of Westinghouse Broadcasting (http://www.fordham.edu/academics/office_of_research/research_centers__in/donald_mcgannon_comm/about_donald_mcganno_74145.asp)who

Parker honored by establishing the Fordham University Donald McGannon

Communication Research Center after McGannon's death in 1984.