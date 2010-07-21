Clooney To Receive ATAS' Humanitarian Award

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on Wednesday announced

George Clooney as the recipient of the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award for his

commitment to increasing awareness of human rights issues.

For the first time in six years, the award will be presented to

Clooney at the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Aug. 29, which

will be telecast live coast to coast on NBC.

The Bob Hope Award is

presented "to an individual in the telecommunications industry whose

humanitarian work has brought credit to the industry and whose deeds and actions

have a lasting impact on society." Clooney's efforts to respond to

international crises are well known, like his advocacy to stop genocide in

Darfur and mobilizing the entertainment industry telethons in the wake of 9/11,

the 2005 tsunami and the earthquake in Haiti.

"George was an obvious

choice for this honor," said John Shaffner, chairman and CEO, Academy of

Television Arts & Sciences, in a statement. "He has understood and

harnessed the power of television, the most powerful medium of our time, to

reach into the hearts of people around the world and compelled us to action on

behalf of those in sudden and desperate need as well those tragically oppressed

in Darfur."

Clooney is the fourth

recipient of the award. Previous honorees include Oprah Winfrey, Bill Cosby and

Danny Thomas.