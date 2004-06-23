'Clintonfest' Boosts Oprah

King World Productions' Oprah Winfrey Show scored big ratings Tuesday with Oprah's interview with former President Bill Clinton, who is promoting his autobiography, My Life.

The show gave Oprah, the show, its second-highest overnight rating of the season, with a 9.5 rating/22 share in the weighted metered markets.

Only Oprah, the person's, 50th Birthday Bash achieved higher ratings for the show this year.

Oprah was tough with the former president, asking him how he ever thought he would get away with his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky and whether Sen. Hillary Clinton had forgiven him. His answer: "She forgave me before I forgave myself."

Clinton is hitting the TV circuit hard to promote his 972-page tome, getting huge ratings for Dan Rather and 60 Minutes on Sunday night and selling briskly in bookstores across the country.