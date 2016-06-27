Clinton: Broadband in Every Pot

Presumptive Democraticnominee Hillary Clinton has signaled she will continue the Obama administration’s push for affordable broadband for all, including a new push for free WiFi in public spaces.

Clinton has also pledged to fight to overturn the Citizens United court decision, including apparently a litmus test for new judges along those lines.

Citizens United allowed for more spending on televisionand radio political ads by permitting corporations and unions directly fund electioneering communications in the run-upto federal elections.

Here are the communications-related campaign pledges Clinton has recently made part of the record:

1.“Hillary will appoint Supreme Court justices who value theright to vote over the right of billionaires to buy elections,” says the issues portion of her campaign site. “She’ll push for a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United in order to restore the role of everyday voters in elections.”

2. “She will finish the job of connecting America’s households to the internet with a commitment that by 2020, 100% of households in America will have access to affordable broadband.”

3. “She will also invest new resources in bringing free Wi-Fi to public buildings and public transportation.”