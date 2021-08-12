Cleo TV to Air ‘Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix’ Web-Based Series

TV One sister network Cleo TV has secured rights to episodes from the YouTube digital series Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix, according to network officials.

Cleo TV will air 80 episodes from the series -- which was originally launched in 2017 from lifestyle entertainment company Kin -- beginning in October. Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix helps viewers solve little dilemmas from quick ideas for a weeknight meal to beauty tips, said the network.

The series, hosted by actress Tia Mowry (Sister, Sister Netflix’s Family Reunion), has accumulated more than 280 million views on social media.

“Our network prides itself on offering diverse, trendsetting and inspirational content,” said Cleo TV and TV One president Michelle Rice in a statement. “We look forward to building an outstanding partnership with Tia and Kin and are thrilled to introduce Quick Fix to our audience.”

Added Kin CEO Michael Wayne: “We’re thrilled to bring Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix to Cleo TV. Through a collaborative effort with Tia, the Kin team has built Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix into a franchise that has appealed to millions of viewers across social platforms.”

