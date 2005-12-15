Clemente Upped at ABC News

ABC News veteran Michael Clemente, who was executive producer of ABC’s digital/broadband news service ABC News Now, is now charged with all of the division’s digital products. As executive producer of ABC Digital News, Clemente will oversee production and content for ABCNews.com, ABC News Now, ABC News on Demand, and all broadband and wireless products.

Before heading up the launch of ABC News Now in July 2004, Clemente was a senior broadcast producer for ABC News’ 20/20. Previously he was senior producer for World News Tonight and also worked for This Week with David Brinkley and ABC Weekend News in Washington.