Clearwire CEO Morrow is Out

Bill Morrow is no longer CEO of Clearwire, the wireless broadband company whose backers include Comcast and Time Warner Cable, and the company also announced that chief commercial officer Mike Sievert and chief information officer Kevin Hart are departing.

Clearwire said the executive changes "are not expected to impact the company's progress on an agreement with Sprint to resolve wholesale pricing disputes. Clearwire believes that an agreement with Sprint is imminent."

Sprint owns 54% of Kirkland, Wash.-based Clearwire, with minority stakes held by Comcast, TWC, Bright House Networks, Intel and Google.

