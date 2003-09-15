Clear Sailing for Clear Channel?
There's some irony in media-concentration opponents' jubilation over a
federal court stay of the Federal Communications Commission’s (mostly) relaxed
broadcast-ownership rules.
The ruling freed radio giant Clear Channel Communications Inc. -- the prime target of activists'
ire -- of new restraints imposed by the FCC.
While CBS and Viacom Inc. won't be able to take advantage of modestly higher TV-ownership caps, Clear Channel and other radio-group owners will no longer be
bound by tighter local radio limits.
