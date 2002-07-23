Clear Channel's Michaels steps aside

Clear Channel Radio CEO Randy Michaels is changing jobs, and he will head up the

company's new technology division, which includes interactive, wireless and

broadband satellite.

The announcement ame as a surprise, and the company gave no reason for

making the switch. In Michaels' absence, the company's chief operating officer,

John Hogan, will handle his responsibilities and may be his replacement.

In past months, Clear Channel Communications Inc. has been accused of committing an array of

misdeeds, including indecency, monopolistic practices and making regional

programming seem local.

Rep. Howard Berman (D-Calif.) has called for a federal investigation of the

company, while Sen. Russell Feingold (D-Wis.) has introduced legislation

implicitly aimed at its concert-promoting business.

Clear Channel announces its second-quarter earnings Wednesday, one week

earlier than the company had originally scheduled. Like many other companies,

Clear Channel's stock is way down, trading at $22.86 per share at midday Tuesday. The

stock's 52-week high is $61.99.