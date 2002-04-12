Clear Channel, Sinclair tap Triveni

Triveni Digital signed up two major station groups, Clear Channel Communications Inc. and

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., for deployment of various PSIP (program and system information protocol) products to be used at the group's

respective stations.

Sinclair will deploy the "GuideBuilder" PSIP-generation product, as well as the

"StreamScope" ATSC (Advanced Television Systems Committee) transport monitor and analyzer at their stations broadcasting

in digital.

Clear Channel's deal calls for seven GuideBuilder PSIP systems and seven

StreamScope analyzers to be deployed.

Five of the GuideBuilders will be specially built to provide dual-playout

capability for Clear Channel duopolies, and one has triple-playout capability for

Clear Channel's triopoly in Memphis, Tenn.