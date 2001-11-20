Clear Channel shifts NYC radio execs

Clear Channel Radio unveiled a roster of management changes on Tuesday for its New York cluster of seven radio stations.

Andrew Rosen, Clear Channel Radio regional vice president and New York market manager, adds the job of general manager at WTJM-FM to his reposponsibilities as GM of WLTW-FM.

Scott Elberg, who been WTJM GM, becomes GM at WHTZ-FM, retaining his post as VP and GM WKTU-FM. Elberg will also oversee the cluster's marketing and promotion efforts.

Tom Poleman, senior VP of programming and program director of WHTZ-FM, will now oversee the programming efforts of all

of the New York properties.

Josh Hadden, chief engineer of WHTZ-FM and WKTU-FM, has been named director of engineering for the cluster.

- Richard Tedesco