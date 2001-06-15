Clear Channel set to stream again

Clear Channel Communications will likely get back to webcasting next week, streaming Web-only ads with its radio signals to circumvent new requirements to pay fees to put the ads online, Reuters reports.

Clear Channel may start testing Internet-only ads on some of its Web sites next week. It stopped streaming its radio signals two months ago in a dispute over fees for radio ad spots. "We are going to put them back up soon. It's possible that we'll be running some tests as early as next week," Kevin Mayer, chief executive of Clear Channel Interactive told Reuters on Thursday.

Clear Channel was one of several major radio station groups that silenced their online streams in April, citing the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists' (AFTRA) contract, which required the higher fees.