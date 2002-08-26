Clear Channel to open D.C. office

Faced with congressional threats, tough Federal Communications Commission

merger reviews and accusations of abusive business practices, radio and

billboard giant Clear Channel Communications Inc. plans to open a Washington,

D.C., office to lobby the Hill and commission.

So far, Clear Channel, the country's largest radio group with more than 1,200

stations and the fifth-largest media business overall, has relied on D.C. firm

Wiley, Rein & Fielding to represent the company in the nation's capital.

Clear Channel also plans to expand its billboard PAC to cover broadcast

operations as well.

The company is in negotiations with an individual to run

the office, industry sources say, but a contract has not been

signed.