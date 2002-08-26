Clear Channel to open D.C. office
Faced with congressional threats, tough Federal Communications Commission
merger reviews and accusations of abusive business practices, radio and
billboard giant Clear Channel Communications Inc. plans to open a Washington,
D.C., office to lobby the Hill and commission.
So far, Clear Channel, the country's largest radio group with more than 1,200
stations and the fifth-largest media business overall, has relied on D.C. firm
Wiley, Rein & Fielding to represent the company in the nation's capital.
Clear Channel also plans to expand its billboard PAC to cover broadcast
operations as well.
The company is in negotiations with an individual to run
the office, industry sources say, but a contract has not been
signed.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.