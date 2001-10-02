Clear Channel, News Corp. close trade

Clear Channel and News Corp. have closed on their deal to exchange television stations WFTC-TV (Fox)in Minneapolis, for KMOL-TV (NBC) in San Antonio, and KTVX-TV (ABC) in Salt Lake City.

AP reports the transaction has received regulatory approval. In a prepared statement, William Moll, president of Clear Channel Television said, ``It has long been a goal of Clear Channel to have a television station in our home market. KMOL-TV is an outstanding television station with a long heritage of community service to San Antonio. It is a terrific addition to our outstanding cluster of San Antonio radio stations."