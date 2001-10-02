Clear Channel, News Corp. close trade
Clear Channel and News Corp. have closed on their deal to exchange television stations WFTC-TV (Fox)in Minneapolis, for KMOL-TV (NBC) in San Antonio, and KTVX-TV (ABC) in Salt Lake City.
AP reports the transaction has received regulatory approval. In a prepared statement, William Moll, president of Clear Channel Television said, ``It has long been a goal of Clear Channel to have a television station in our home market. KMOL-TV is an outstanding television station with a long heritage of community service to San Antonio. It is a terrific addition to our outstanding cluster of San Antonio radio stations."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.