Clear Channel eyes head start on IBOC

Eager to battle recently launched satellite-radio services, Clear Channel

Communications Inc. last week asked the Federal Communications Commission to

allow radio stations to begin digital broadcasts before final rules are in

place.

The country's largest radio-station group said the favored in-band,

on-channel (IBOC) technology developed by iBiquity Digital Corp. poses no

interference risk to existing analog service.

Other radio groups and iBiquity are said to favor early introduction, but

they have been waiting for the establishment of interference safeguards before

asking the FCC to move forward.