Clear Channel eyes head start on IBOC
Eager to battle recently launched satellite-radio services, Clear Channel
Communications Inc. last week asked the Federal Communications Commission to
allow radio stations to begin digital broadcasts before final rules are in
place.
The country's largest radio-station group said the favored in-band,
on-channel (IBOC) technology developed by iBiquity Digital Corp. poses no
interference risk to existing analog service.
Other radio groups and iBiquity are said to favor early introduction, but
they have been waiting for the establishment of interference safeguards before
asking the FCC to move forward.
