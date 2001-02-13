Clear Channel expects narrow gains

Clear Channel Communications said Tuesday (Feb. 13) that pro forma revenues for 2001 are expected to climb just 2%, to roughly $8.3 billion, compared to a 13% gain, to almost $6.9 billion for 2000. The company released full year and fourth quarter 2000 results on Tuesday. Pre-tax earnings growth (EBITDA) this year is expected be less than half what it was last year, the company said. Pre-tax earnings in 2000 climbed 21% to about $2.4 billion. For full year 2001 they are expected to climb 10% to $2.7 billion.

- Steve McClellan