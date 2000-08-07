Clear Channel Communications Inc.'s WSPD(AM) Toledo, Ohio, has been ordered by a Lucas County judge to credit the Toledo Blade newspaper when it reads from it on the air. The Blade sued in September 1999, citing pirating and misappropriation of its stories. Talk-show host Mark Standriff's motto for his drive-time show was, "I read the Blade so you don't have to," according to last Wednesday's Blade. The order, signed last Tuesday, also requires that every time Standriff uses the slogan, he must say that he is commenting on Blade stories and that the newspaper produced the articles. He can only use the stories if he broadcasts an "accurate and fair attribution to the Blade," the order said, according to the paper.