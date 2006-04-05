Clear Channel Buying KUWB

Subject to FCC approval, Clear Channel Television is buying WB affiliate KUWB Salt Lake City from Acme Communications, and will convert it to an affiliate of The CW.

When the deal is done, Clear Channel says it will move the station's operations to the same building that houses its other TV station there, ABC affiliate KTVX.

The move gives Clear Channel a duopoly in the nation's 36th-largest market.

The CW is the new, young adult-targeted nework being formed by Time Warner and CBS at the same time they are shutting down netlets UPN and The WB this fall.

Clear Channel already took over operation of the station April 3.