Clear Channel bans promoters' payments

The country's largest radio group announced Wednesday that it will stop accepting

payments from independent promoters seeking airplay for new songs.

Although Clear Channel Communications Inc. has denied crossing any ethical

boundaries, the company conceded that pressure from lawmakers and public

perception that the practice was a modern version of illegal pay-for-play

schemes convinced them not to renew expiring promotion contracts.

"We now recognize that these relationships may appear to be something they're

not," Clear Channel president and chief operating officer Mark Mays said. "We have zero tolerance

for pay-for-play, but we want to avoid even the suggestion that such a practice

takes place within our company."

Following criticism of the practice by critics of media concentration and

prominent lawmakers, Clear Channel insisted that promoters paid the company for

its proprietary market research and not to win placement of new songs on the play

lists of Clear Channel stations.

The company's decision "is a step in the right direction," said Sen. Russ

Feingold (D-Wis.), who has introduced legislation to ban pay-for-play.

Nevertheless, he added, Congress should pass legislation banning pay-for-play

anyway.

Clear Channel is the second major radio group to publicly renounce payments

from promoters.

Cox Radio stopped accepting the payments in October.

Senate Commerce Committee chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.) said questions regarding other

Clear Channel practices remain, such as allegations that the 1,200-station group

often refuses to air music by artists signed with competing concert promoters.

"While not responsive to all concerns raised about Clear Channel, it appears

to be an important step in addressing artists' concerns about pay-for-play," McCain said.